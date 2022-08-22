Maryland Weather: Summer showers could surface throughout the week

BALTIMORE -- Chances for rain will linger overnight and through Monday as the storm system creating the conditions for rain is still west of the area.

An Areal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Caroline County until 11:45 p.m.

Northeastern Baltimore County and Southwestern County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 2 a.m. The National Weather Service projects that heavy rain could pepper the area with 1 to 3.5 inches of water.

Additionally, Baltimore County and Harford County are under an Areal Flood Warning until 2 a.m. St. Mary's County is under a similar warning until 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Calvert County and St. Mary's County until 4 a.m. Monday.

That storm system will move over the region Monday creating chances for scattered storms through the morning and afternoon.

It will move east of the area Tuesday, causing rain chances to decrease.

Expect more sunshine starting Tuesday through late in the week with temperatures at or above average in the mid- to upper 80s.

Expect slight afternoon storm chances on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late-in-the-day storm chances return toward the end of the week, leading into the weekend. At that time, there will be high temperatures in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.