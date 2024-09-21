Maryland Weather: Showers & storms by this evening

BALTIMORE -- Our last day if summer will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of the day will be dry for the Baltimore area with a few showers possible by the late afternoon and storms by the evening.

There is a slight chance of severe weather for areas west of Baltimore County where storms may bring hail and localized wind damage. Showers and isolated storms could last into the night as they move east.

Sunday morning starts with a batch of showers, with lingering chances for spotty and light showers the rest of the day. Fall arrives at 8:44 tomorrow morning and the temperatures seem to take the hint, only hitting the low 70s.

High pressure will build over the region Monday, then slide offshore Tuesday. A few showers are possible later Tuesday across western Maryland late Monday. Temperatures will stay cool. As the high moves offshore Tuesday, a low-pressure system will lessen its grip on the area, increasing chances of showers and a possible thunderstorm across the region by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than average in the 70s for highs.

A stronger cold front may approach late Wednesday, bringing a higher chance of showers or thunderstorms into Thursday, though the timing and intensity are still uncertain at this point. It does appear we will return to dry weather to close out the week.