Maryland Weather: Severe thunderstorms will bring flash flooding on Monday

BALTIMORE -- Over the next few hours, the sky will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

There will be a few isolated showers and possibly a storm through midnight.

The storm threat will decrease overnight through Monday morning.

Another round of storms is expected late Monday afternoon.

These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the 5–6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.

Monday is an Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Baltimore area at a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning isolated to widely scattered severe storms will be possible.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to that localized flash flooding.

This will produce a similar outcome to what Marylanders saw on Saturday but to a greater extent.

So far, nothing points to a repeat of last Tuesday. A very low tornado threat exists mainly for western Maryland during the mid-afternoon hours.

Storms will push south by Monday night.

Tuesday looks fine with sunny skies and hot afternoon temps in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see temperatures crank up even more with low 90s likely.

Thursday should be the hottest day of the week with low to mid-90s possible.

The next cold front will arrive Thursday with another chance for thunderstorms.

Temperatures will stay hot Friday into next weekend with low 90s expected for highs but should be dry.