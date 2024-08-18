Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM

BALTIMORE -- Severe thunderstorm & flood watches are in effect until 10 pm tonight. Be weather aware for possible severe storms.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues our First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe storms and flash flooding through this evening. Morning clouds cleared and gave way to afternoon sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 80s. In addition to the warm temperatures, the air is very muggy, which will also fuel thunderstorms.

Strong to severe storms will move in from the west as we head into this evening. Latest computer model guidance suggests severe storms entering the Baltimore metro between 7 PM and 10 PM. Storms may contain wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph, which can knock down trees and cause damage. Storms will also contain torrential downpours and rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may experience flash flooding with localized rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in areas which receive multiple thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorm and flood watches are in effect for most of Maryland until 10 PM.

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH UNTIL 10 PM: Severe thunderstorm watch for most of Maryland until 10 PM. Damaging wind gusts 60 to 70 mph & flash flooding are biggest concerns with storms. A few storms may have large hail. Latest guidance suggests storms in Baltimore metro 7p-10p @WJZ pic.twitter.com/TymyGFJjhE — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) August 18, 2024

Storms will exit the area after 11 PM. Expect partial clearing with patchy fog overnight. Low temperatures will dip down into the middle to upper 60s.

Monday will be another very warm and humid day. A strong cold front will cross the region during the afternoon and early evening hours. Sunshine will give way to clouds during the day with highs climbing into the middle 80s. The morning hours will be the driest part of the day.

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will develop between 3 PM and 9 PM Monday. A few of the storms could become strong to severe. Areas along and east of I-95 are under a marginal risk for severe storms (level 1 out of 5). The stronger storms could have wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, brief downpours, and small hail. The greatest risk for widespread storms will be along and especially east of I-95 during the late afternoon and early evening.

A unseasonably cool airmass builds into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's high temperatures will stay in the middle 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a gusty breeze.

Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the lower 50s outside of the Baltimore Beltway and into the upper 50s downtown. Wednesday feature another day of early fall-like weather with highs in the middle to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday as highs climb into the lower 80s. A large dome of high pressure will continue to protect our weather from late next week through next weekend. This means sunshine and beautiful weather if you have outdoor plans from Friday through next weekend, you're in good shape. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s next Saturday and to near 90° by next Sunday.

While it will grow hotter next weekend, the humidity won't be awful, making this upcoming round of heat managable for most of us.