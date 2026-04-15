Baltimore breaks record high temperature Wednesday, set in 1941

The Baltimore region broke its record high temperature on Wednesday, as BWI Airport reached 89 degrees just before 2 p.m. The airport serves as the official climate location for the city.

The record high for April 15 is 88 degrees, set back in 1941.

Baltimore is also likely going to reach its earliest 90-degree afternoon since April of 2013 as an abnormally warm weather pattern developed over the southeastern and eastern United States this week. The official high temperature for the day will occur late in the afternoon, then verified by the National Weather Service by mid-evening.

Despite the record-high temperatures, there was some relief as humidity stayed low, with not much of a heat index to factor in.

Record heat continues through Thursday

Baltimore could see more record highs on Thursday as hot weather continues.

The record high at BWI Airport for April 16 is 90 degrees, which was set back in 2012. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 91° on Thursday.

It will be Maryland's last day of 90° heat for the foreseeable future.

The ongoing moderate drought conditions, combined with a gusty breeze, hot temperatures and low relative humidity, have caused an increased risk of brush fires through Friday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged. Be aware that certain towns and counties may implement burn bans due to the tinder-dry and hot weather conditions.

Spotty showers and storms could pop up through the end of the workweek. A greater chance of light rain arrives on Sunday, followed by much cooler weather.