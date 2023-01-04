Maryland Weather: Possible rain showers pave way for overnight cold front

BALTIMORE -- A few showers will be possible this evening until the passage of a cold front tonight.

Expect temperatures to remain in the 60s this evening falling into the 50s overnight.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

UPDATE: Rain chances look lower this afternoon than previously expected with most of it remaning north and south of Maryland. Best chances will be across Southern Maryland through later this afternoon before drying out. Snapshot of what the radar may look like by 4PM. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/zHT9SBciVR — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 4, 2023

Temperatures will trend cooler heading into Friday and the weekend.

Currently, it looks dry to close out the week and for most of the weekend.

Another storm system will move through the area Sunday with an increase in clouds and a chance for a few showers.

These rain chances will likely linger into early Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s for highs for the rest of the week into the weekend.

We will start next week cool in the 40s with mainly dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds each day.

Lows at night will drop into the low 30s.