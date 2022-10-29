Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine On Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The clouds have moved out of the area and we will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday as the high temperature reaches in to the mid to low 60's.

The sunshine will only hang around for most of today with clouds moving back in tomorrow, but temperatures will be slightly higher on Sunday topping off around 65 degrees.

The warming trend continues into Monday for Halloween we do have a chance for showers but it shouldn't be a total washout but you may want to bring an umbrella out with you to go trick or treating.

Tuesday could also bring some showers early in the day before the rain clears out for the rest of the week.

