Maryland Weather: Very warm for Halloween & start of November

BALTIMORE -- With a partly to mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 70s.

Halloween will likely be one of our top ten warmest on record. With a southwesterly wind and a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach 80° in and around Baltimore. Highs away from the Bay on Halloween will likely be in the lower 80s. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will start off in the upper 70s and gradually fall into the lower 70s by 8 PM. There is no rain in the forecast and without any chilly air, the kids won't need a jacket either.

A few showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning as a strong cold front crosses the area. This cold front will cross the area during the day Friday. We'll see any morning showers quickly depart replaced by partial clearing and a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 70s.

Our weekend is looking sunny and seasonably cool. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out around 60° with a mostly sunny sky. Expect a cold night Saturday with widespread frosty conditions. Don't forget we 'fall back' by one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning at 2 AM Sunday as we switch to eastern standard time.

Sunday's weather looks nice with a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 60s. The Ravens game should feature great weather with temperatures in the low 60s.

Another significant warm-up is likely next week. Monday is a transition day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. An early look at Election Day 2024 shows unseasonably warm conditions with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. So weather will not be an obstacle for Election Day 2024 here in Maryland!

