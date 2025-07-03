Weather looks great across Maryland for the 4th of July Weekend

Beautiful weather for fireworks, BBQs on Fourth of July in Maryland

After several unsettled days, the weather is shaping up beautifully just in time for Independence Day celebrations across the region.

Clear skies and comfortable humidity will usher in the holiday weekend Thursday night, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday, the Fourth of July, is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s—ideal weather for outdoor barbecues, parades, and other holiday activities. By sunset, those planning to attend fireworks displays can expect temperatures around 80 degrees with clear skies and dry air—"weather doesn't get much better," forecasters said.

The pleasant trend will continue into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see slightly more cloud cover, and humidity levels will begin to rise late Saturday into Sunday. Still, both days will remain dry with highs near 90 degrees, providing extended opportunities for outdoor plans without interruption.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern shifts. Heat and humidity will build once again, with highs hovering around 90 degrees starting Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and are expected to become more widespread through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Overnight lows next week will remain in the 70s, and the atmosphere will stay unsettled with multiple rounds of potential storms. Forecasters advise making the most of the current quiet stretch, as more active weather returns after the holiday.

Enjoy the sunshine and have a safe and happy Fourth of July.