Maryland Weather: Hot, sticky and stormy Monday

BALTIMORE -- A dangerous heat wave continues in Maryland this week, with temperature highs Monday expected to peak at 93.

With the double threat of heat and potential storms this afternoon, Monday is an Alert Day.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s, but because we have another day of intense humidity it will feel up to 105 degrees.

We're also looking at potential storms after 4 p.m. with the possibility of damaging winds and heavy rain.

The low will be around 72 degrees tonight, with severe thunderstorms possible in the early evening.

Cooler weather is on the horizon with a high of 82 Tuesday, and heavy showers expected in the evening.