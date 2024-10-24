Maryland Weather: Frosty night for some, sunny & cool weekend

BALTIMORE-- Frost advisories are in effect tonight for areas north & west of Baltimore. Weekend starts mild, but turns chilly.

It's been a bright, blustery, and cooler Thursday behind a cold front that crossed the area early this morning. High temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s with a gusty breeze out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The wind will gradually relax this evening allowing temperatures to quickly cool off.

Frost Advisories have been posted for parts of Harford, Baltimore, Howard, and all of Carroll County 3 AM until 9 AM Friday. If you have sensitive plants outside, you'll want to cover them up or bring them inside. Low temperatures will dip down into the 30s in most neighborhoods awake from Chesapeake Bay.

Friday will start off frosty for some of us, but will turn out fantastic for all of us. Expect a mainly sunny sky with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

A cold front will approach the area Friday night bringing clouds with it and a stray sprinkle or shower possible, mainly north and west of Baltimore during the overnight hours. Otherwise Friday night is not as chilly with lows around 50.

Our weekend weather looks pretty nice for outdoor activities! Saturday will be the milder day, especially in the morning with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A gusty wind out of the northwest will ramp up mid to late morning through the afternoon hours. This wind will gust 25 to 30 mph through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower 60s by later in the day. We'll see a mixture of sunshine & clouds.

Cold weather is likely Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be bright and blue with plenty of sunshine, but with a chill in the air. Highs only top out in the upper 50s. Widespread frost is likely across much of Maryland Sunday night with widespread lows in the low to middle 30s.

Next week starts off chilly with highs in the lower 60s Monday. A warm-up begins Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Unseasonably warm air moves into the area Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs in the middle to upper 70s. It's not out of the question some neighborhoods hit 80° on Halloween or next Friday. Most of next week looks partly to mostly sunny.

Our dry stretch of weather continues. We've experienced 22 days without measurable rain and there is no sign of rain for the next 7+ days.