Maryland Weather: Patchy fog for morning commute

BALTIMORE -- Areas of dense fog are settling in across Maryland. Consider giving yourself some extra time this morning because visibility is low in certain pockets and the roads are damp.

PATCHY FOG: Fog is a factor as you head out the door this morning! Just a heads up that you could run into spots where visibility is tough so consider giving yourself some extra time. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/njPSODNKcO — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 22, 2023

A *COASTAL FLOOD WARNING* is in effect for Anne Arundel and southern Baltimore County. *COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORIES* remain in effect for much of the upper Eastern Shore and Harford Co.

Temperatures are very mild to start your day. We are waking up to the low to mid 50s and we'll top out near 60°. Light rain may sneak into southern Maryland this afternoon and evening, but most areas will remain dry. A secondary front will bring gusty northwest winds through the night.

We don't have the heavy downpours and strong winds we dealt with last night but the weather is not quite issue free yet. The roads are damp, coastal flooding is still occurring and patchy fog is causing low visibility in certain spots! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/RJFu8f5i8u — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 22, 2023

Our Thanksgiving looks clear and cool, with just a few clouds in the mix and highs in the mid 50s.

Black Friday Shopping looks great with partly to mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions and temps starting in the 40s and reaching the low 50s

It now appears that the weekend will be dry as a storm that was previously expected to affect the area remains well south of the region. Other than a few more clouds, the weather looks uneventful.

Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 40s on Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance for showers by late afternoon and evening especially east of I-95.

Expect dry weather for most of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.