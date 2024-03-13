Maryland Weather: Warmest day of the week for Thursday

BALTIMORE-- After a beautiful afternoon with sunshine and clouds and temps in the 70s, this evening will be pleasant.

As we head into tonight, expect the skies to clear up as that shortwave moves on. But, don't get too comfy—the high clouds might sneak back in later. Overnight, most of us will see temperatures dip into the 40s, though a few sheltered spots could wander down into the 30s.

Come Thursday morning through Friday night, that high pressure off the Southeast coast isn't going anywhere fast. With a shift to more southwesterly winds, we're looking at a warm-up, with highs possibly hitting the mid 70s to near 80—yes, even with a few pesky high clouds around. The air near the ground is staying dry, which means it'll heat up pretty quickly.

But, here's a bit of drama: by Thursday night, low pressure heading towards the Southern Great Lakes means we're in for warmer than usual overnight temps, with most areas only cooling down to the mid to upper 50s. While a few showers might pop up here and there, most of the heavier stuff should stay north of us.

Friday's story is a low hustling towards New England, dragging its feet a bit thanks to a front that's just not in a hurry. Despite the drier air sticking around and not much push from up top, we might see a sprinkle or two, with rain amounts looking light. That said, don't be surprised if a few thunderstorms decide to sneak in. Expect a slight dip in temps under more clouds, but if the sun peeks through, many of us will still enjoy mid 70s to near 80.

By Friday night, that front will finally mosey on through, waving goodbye to our chances of rain. Temperatures will settle into the 40s to around 50.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday stays dry and pleasantly warmer than you'd expect for mid-March, with highs in the mid 60s for the crowd. Sunday might kick off dry, but then we're eyeing a significant change. A potent trough is on the agenda from Sunday through Tuesday, bringing showers and, behind it, some mountain snow. The real chill doesn't hit until Tuesday, though, when the temps slide into the mid to upper 40s.

And a little heads-up for the gardeners: even though the official growing season hasn't started, those early bloomers might not appreciate the cold snap next week. With several nights of potentially sub-freezing temperatures on the horizon, it's going to be a tough time for any premature blossoms or leaf-outs. Stay tuned, and maybe keep those plant covers handy!