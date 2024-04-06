Maryland Weather: Updated Baltimore solar eclipse forecast
BALTIMORE– Sunday will feature more sun with highs near 60. Solar eclipse viewing weather in Baltimore looks nice and mild.
After a gray, blustery & chilly Saturday with highs in the middle 50s, Sunday's weather forecast is looking good. While Sunday starts cold with early morning temperatures in the 30s, we'll see a nice temperature rebound Sunday afternoon with highs near 60. Look for a breeze out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Sunday night will feature another round of cold overnight low temperatures. Expect lows to dip into the upper 30s with a clear to partly cloudy sky.
Monday's forecast is looking pretty good as of now for viewing the partial solar eclipse in the Baltimore area. The day starts off with sunshine, but we'll see some waves of mid to high level clouds throughout the day. These clouds should be thin enough to still observe the partial eclipse Monday afternoon.
The partial eclipse will start at 2:05 PM Monday afternoon in Baltimore. By 3:21 PM Monday, we reach the maximum of the eclipse, which means 88% of the sun will be obscured by the moon in central and eastern Maryland. The partial solar eclipse will conclude at 4:33 PM here in Baltimore. Remember to wear special protective solar eclipse viewing glasses or some other approved solar eclipse viewing instrument during the eclipse, even if clouds are partially blocking the sun.
Temperatures Monday afternoon will be fantastic for viewing with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
Moving ahead to Tuesday, this will be our warmest day of the week as temperatures surge into the middle 70s. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but the weather stays dry. We'll see another day of temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. Wednesday's weather will start dry, but showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
An unsettled and wet weather pattern looks likely Thursday into Friday. During this time, we'll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms. While it won't be raining the entire time, there will be more hours wet than dry. Rainfall totals by early Saturday should reach 1.0 to 1.5 inches. In addition to the rainy weather, anticipate gusty winds Thursday and Friday. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.
Windy weather continues Saturday, but we'll be drying out with sunshine returning. Highs will top out in the middle 60s. Next Sunday also looks like a winner with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy next weekend's weather as we may return to another rainy stretch of weather for the start of the following week.