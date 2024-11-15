Maryland Weather: Sunshine Returns Saturday

BALTIMORE -- After some Friday morning showers, skies will gradually clear across the area by Friday night. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 40s area-wide by Saturday morning.

The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on Saturday. A northwest breeze at about 15 to 25 mph will accompany high temperatures reaching around 60 during the afternoon.

Overnight on Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s, making for a chilly night across the region. On Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60.

The warmest day of the upcoming week will be Monday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Dry weather will continue into Tuesday, with high temperatures near 60.

The middle of the week brings the next best chance for rain, as a storm system moves into the area later Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures through midweek will be around 60, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

The storm system is expected to begin moving out of the area by Thursday afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers through early afternoon.

By the end of the week, dry weather will return. Sunny skies are forecast for Friday, with highs near 50. Looking ahead to next weekend, expect sunshine with highs in the low 50s and nighttime lows dipping into the 30s.