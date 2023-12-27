Maryland Weather: Steady to heavy rain likely this evening

BALTIMORE -- We'll see the rain intensity increase as we head into the evening hours. Thursday looks dry and unseasonably mild.

Be extra careful if you'll be out on the roads this evening and tonight. We'll see pockets of steady to heavier rain developing across the area. Expect wet roads and reduced visibility. This steadiest rain looks to occur between now and 11 PM. There will be some ponding of water on area roadways that have poor drainage. Also, it's not out of the question there is some small stream flooding in portions of northeastern Maryland later tonight.

FUTURE RADAR: We'll see a round of heavier rain across through the area between 5pm - 9pm with heavier downpours. Some neighborhoods may receive a quick 1" of rain. We'll slowly dry out during the overnight, but areas of low clouds & fog will provide a gloomy Thursday AM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/SvII4Xmdqj — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 27, 2023

Once the rain exits the area, expect low clouds and areas fog during the overnight hours. The temperatures will remain unseasonably mild for late December with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will start off gloomy with low clouds and areas of fog. We'll see some brightening of the sky during the afternoon hours. Expect highs to reach the upper 50s.

THURSDAY WEATHER BALTIMORE AREA: Starts off with a gloomy sky with low clouds & areas of fog. The hope is for some brightening of the sky during the afternoon. Sometimes ow sun angle this time of year makes it tricky for sun to pierce through clouds. Either way its a DRY day @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QJEImK2gIP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 27, 2023

A cold front will cross the area Friday bringing a few showers to the area. We'll see another seasonably mild day for this time of year with highs in the lower 50s. Most of the showers that do develop Friday into Friday night will be out of the area by early Saturday morning.

Right now the weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor activities. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s. The Ravens game Sunday afternoon looks wonderful. New Year's Eve activities Sunday evening look dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s & 40s.