Maryland Weather: A few showers expected for Thursday

BALTIMORE -- After reaching record-high temperatures this afternoon, skies will become partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a cold front approaches the area.

A few scattered light showers are possible across Western Maryland later tonight, but most of the region will stay dry until Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures will remain mild, with readings near 60 degrees by Thursday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Thursday, with scattered showers mainly during the morning hours. Any rain will be light and widely scattered, so not everyone will see rain, nor will it be significant. High temperatures on Thursday will cool to the mid-70s.

By Thursday evening, the cold front will push south, bringing clearing skies, dry air, and slightly cooler temperatures. If you're headed to the Ravens game, the forecast looks dry; dress for temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns on Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler, with continued sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, bringing a chance of showers by Sunday afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the west. This will be the best chance for rain in over a month.

While heavy rain isn't expected, a steady light rain is likely from late Sunday through early Monday morning. Skies will clear by Veterans Day afternoon, with highs near 70 degrees.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday looks pleasant, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 60s. Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week, with lows dipping into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Later Wednesday into Thursday morning, clouds will increase as another cold front moves through. There's a slight chance for a shower with this front, but the system looks moisture-starved, so rain chances will be limited.