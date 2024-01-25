Maryland Weather: Dense fog to impact travel into Friday AM

BALTIMORE -- Rain and fog likely tonight. Dense fog may continue into the Friday morning commute causing slow and tough travel.

Patchy mist, drizzle, and fog will continue across the area this evening and tonight. In addition to the waves of mist and drizzle, showers and even a period of steady rain are likely. Most of the rain will end during the early overnight hours. Temperatures will remain quite mild in the 50s. Some pockets of fog will be locally dense reducing visibility below 1/2 mile. Please reduce speeds and give yourself extra travel time.

THICK FOG AGAIN TONIGHT: Visibilities will again drop to less than a half mile in some areas overnight due to dense fog. Be mindful of this later tonight and for the morning commute if you are out driving. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/vslWFivVpn — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 25, 2024

Dense fog may bring significant travel delays and disruptions Friday morning to some areas across Maryland, including Baltimore City. An ALERT DAY may need to be issued Friday morning if fog becomes widespread and dense. Please check back for updates and the WJZ First Alert Weather Team will let you know where fog is the worst for the Friday morning commute.

Friday afternoon will turn even warmer than today with temperatures reaching spring-like levels. Look for dense fog and pockets of mist and drizzle to lift throughout the morning. Expect partial clearing Friday afternoon with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and even lower 70s, especially inland areas and across the lower eastern shore. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well.

FRIDAY FOG THEN SPRING-LIKE WARMTH: Early AM dense fog will impact the Friday AM commute w/ low visibility & slower travel speeds. Fog should lift from south to north. Peeks of sun Friday PM help temps spike to near 70. Some areas along Bay stay cooler due to Bay influence. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/tWIYEUBuX5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

Saturday continues to look decent with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Showers and rain may develop as early as Saturday evening, but the bulk of the daylight hours Saturday look dry as of now.

A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the north at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 25-30 mph. The bulk of the steadiest rain looks to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. The steady rain will taper off to light rain and showery weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

PURPLE RAIN INTENSITY METER: We're not going to let any weather stop @Ravens momentum around here. Rain is in forecast. We're re-branding purple rain! Steadiest Sat. night into Sun. AM. Sun. afternoon is showery, windy, & chilly. Dress to stay warm & dry. #FlockOnYourBlock @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LHzso5NBHi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST 3 PM SUNDAY: Light rain and showery weather looks LIKELY Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Showers will have gusty wind & chill with them, so dress to stay warm and dry. Rain intensity doesn't look too high, so flooding not a problem. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/hGL1kBipyP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.