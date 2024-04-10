Maryland Weather: Showers return to close out the week

BALTIMORE- After a cloudy and warm afternoon, expect the mild temperatures to continue tonight. A few showers will be possible across Western Maryland but most of the night is expected to be dry.

Rain chances are set to increase further Thursday morning as a frontal system nears the region, with the bulk of the rain likely arriving Thursday afternoon. Strong southerly winds are expected ahead of the approaching cold front, possibly reaching 25 to 35 mph at times, making for a breezy afternoon.

Right now as the front approaches Thursday evening and night a few storms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low for our area at this point.

Rain could be occasionally heavy, creating isolated instances of ponding on the roadways that will be more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Friday brings the main storm system swinging through the region, bringing additional shower chances, especially in the morning. Cooler temperatures and gusty southwest winds are expected, with winds likely reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, particularly in showers. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than previous days into the 60s and low 70s.

Conditions begin to dry out more by late evening to early overnight Friday night, with lows in the 40s.

As the storm system departs from the region Saturday, that combined with a strong area of high-pressure building in will bring gusty winds across the area for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 60s for most areas Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, a warm front will move through the region bringing a few light showers, mainly across the northern portions of the region close to the PA state line. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the region Monday and stall to the south of our area before retreating northward on Tuesday. With the front in the vicinity, there will be chances for showers through the middle of next week, but not significant enough to require adjustments to outdoor plans.

Temperatures through next week will mainly be in the 70s with lows at night in the 50s.