Maryland Weather: Alert Day for Saturday for wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- In the wake of an upper-level disturbance that moved over the area last night, skies this afternoon will gradually clear out. It will be chilly with highs in the 40s with a northwest breeze.

TONIGHT: It will be chilly with mostly clear skies and temps falling well into the 20s. Bundle up if you plan on being out late!

FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT: This will be the transition day. The day will start with sunshine but some high clouds will approach toward sunset. The clouds will thicken overnight Friday but it will remain dry. Temps will reach the low 40s for highs and back into the 20s and 30s overnight.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm system to our west will track toward the area by early Saturday morning. Rain and snow will overspread the region by mid to late morning from the south. Expect mainly rain east of I-95. Along I-95 it will start as snow or a rain/snow mix then change to all rain. It appears that the changeover will occur a bit faster for areas near I-95. Areas closer to the PA border and getting into Western Maryland will stay all snow for a longer period into Saturday evening, leading to the potential for better snow accumulations.

Around an inch of snow can be expected for Baltimore City, with an inch or two for Central and Northern Baltimore County.

UPDATED SNOW TOTALS: Warmer model trend means less snow for Baltimore. Around an inch for the city...an inch or two for central and northern Baltimore Co. Bigger totals closer to I-81. Changeover from mix to rain will be faster and earlier close to I-95. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/E5qzHc9pX9 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 4, 2024

Rain may be heavy at times leading to minor flooding issues in some areas. Snow will continue the longest from northern Carroll into Frederick Co. and through western Maryland where significant snow accumulations may occur, especially near I-81.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow will come to an end by early morning. Expect highs in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry, but rain chances return Tuesday with another stronger storm system. This storm may bring another round of wintry weather to Western Maryland and a soaking, potentially flooding rain with strong winds elsewhere across the state. This storm looks much more powerful than this weekend's storm and will need to be watched carefully.

Expect temps in the 40s and 50s for highs most of next week.