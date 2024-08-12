Maryland Weather: Beautiful weather continues this week

BALTIMORE - It looks like this will be one of the best weeks of the summer, with sunshine and low humidity dominating the forecast.

This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels will remain low into tonight, allowing overnight temperatures to drop into the low to mid-60s. It's very comfortable for mid-August.

On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s across the area. Wednesday will bring more sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak near 90 degrees, continuing the trend of sunshine and low humidity.

Low temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights will fall into the mid-60s. However, humidity levels will start to creep back up by Friday, continuing into the weekend. This increase in humidity will translate to warmer overnight temperatures, a few more clouds, and a better chance for showers and storms.

The earliest chance of rain looks to be late Friday, starting in Western Maryland by early afternoon and spreading eastward toward the Baltimore area by Friday night. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday across the region.

While the weekend will not be a complete washout, there will be scattered storm chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s, but it will be noticeably more humid than it has been throughout the week.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week, with scattered storm chances persisting on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows falling back to around 70.