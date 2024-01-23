Maryland Weather: Rounds of rain Wednesday into the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Much milder temperatures and rain will be the big story this week. Rain chances linger into Sunday for the Ravens game.

Our January thaw really kicked into gear Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week. Highs in the middle to upper 60s are possible by Friday afternoon! We'll see plenty of rain chances over the next several days, but the entire week will not be a washout.

ROUNDS OF RAIN THIS WEEK INTO WEEKEND: We'll see several rounds of showers & rain Wednesday into the weekend. Rain will come in waves with some breaks in-between the wet weather. Best rain risk is Wednesday PM, Thursday, Saturday PM/night, Sunday AM. Sunday PM looks showery. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/IJzrAXiEys — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 23, 2024

Expect cloudy weather tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most neighborhoods should remain dry tonight, but there is the slight chance of some drizzle by early Wednesday morning. This chance isn't very high, but we'll continue to monitor the situation as temperatures will be close to the freezing mark. Right now any freezing drizzle chance looks rather low.

Wednesday turns out to be cloudy all day with some patchy areas of drizzle developing. During the afternoon, we'll see a few rounds of scattered showers developing across the area. None of the rain looks too heavy, but it will be enough to cause damp roads and slower than normal travel for the afternoon and evening commute.

We'll see our highest rain chance this week on Thursday. A steady rain looks likely throughout the day with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees by evening. Rain combined with melting snow could mean areas of dense fog, especially Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

BALTIMORE FOUR DAY FORECAST: January thaw reaches peak Thursday into Friday as temps soar to 60 or better. Friday's highs well into 60s. These temperatures are about 50 degrees warmer than we started the week on Monday in teens. Best rain chance Wed. PM, Thur., & Sat. PM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Mz4UPAB6X4 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 23, 2024

Friday will turn out unseasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 60s. While there could be a stray shower, rain doesn't look to be much of an issue.

Another wave of low pressure will move in our direction Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. On the front side of the storm, we'll see a steady rain breakout across the area Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the lower 50s.

BALTIMORE WEEKEND WEATHER: As of now, Saturday starts dry w/ rain building in second half of day into Sa. night. Steady rain lingers into Sunday AM. Could be brief "dry slot" before showers fill back in Sunday afternoon & evening. It's only Tuesday, so check for updates! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PJ5v3pTrgD — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 23, 2024

Sunday the rain will be steadiest during the morning, then taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. We're also looking at a chilly and gusty afternoon.

UPDATED @RAVENS AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FORECAST: Sunday 3 PM looks chilly w/ gusty wind & sct'd sct'd light showers that will be whipped around by wind. Soaking rain should be gone before game begins. We'll fine tune forecast all week, so keep checking back! @DerekBeasleyWX @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7V4JIU3eH4 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 23, 2024

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the 40s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change since it's only Tuesday. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.