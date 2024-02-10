Maryland Weather: Clouds remain and showers arrive

BALTIMORE-- Today we hit a high of 65 degrees. Sunday we drop to mid 50s, which is still 10 degrees above average. We will actually have similar temps as Las Vegas during Super Bowl Sunday.

Hard to believe Sunday's temps in Vegas will be very close to ours in Maryland. Enjoy the mild stretch through this weekend. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/Y8MQL2hiKI — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 10, 2024

A good amount of cloud cover, very mild temps and some wet weather approach from the southwest. However, it seems most of the rain associated with this system will dissipate before reaching Baltimore and areas North. Again the majority of today should remain mostly dry,

.Chance for showers tomorrow, Super Bowl Sunday, as another storm system passes just south of our area.

Monday will begin with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase rapidly throughout the day, with a chance for showers by Monday evening into the overnight as yet another storm system approaches.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday morning. Low pressure exits quickly to the east and could end with a burst of cold air and snow showers during the Tuesday AM rush. Any precipitation lingering should be over by mid-morning and high temperatures should rebound into the mid-40s.

Clouds stay with us for the next few days. Spotty showers Sunday morning may be steadier south of the city during the PM hours. Rainy Monday into Tuesday with a brief burst of snow possible during the Tuesday AM rush. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/gnxp2HOAql — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 11, 2024

Temperatures at or below average are expected to continue through most of next week. Sunshine is expected to return on Valentine's Day and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Nightly lows will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the low 40s. Looking ahead to next weekend, the forecast is dry at this point. However, we will monitor the development of another storm system to our south and west that could impact the area the following week.