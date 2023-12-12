Maryland Weather: Chilly temps expected this week

BALTIMORE -- We are starting our Tuesday on a frosty and frigid note! Morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FROSTY & FRIGID: Give yourself extra time to scrape your windshield this morning because frost is a factor as you start your Tuesday! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/dSyjcMcrQB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 12, 2023

Despite the very cold start, our afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 40s under solid sunshine!

It's the type of day where you need the heavy coat but also the sunglasses.

Tonight's temperatures will also be a tad warmer than last night. Instead if the mid to upper 20s, we'll bottom out in the low 30s.

SUNNY & SEASONABLY COOL: Highs will be in the upper 40s today. That's right on target with where we should be this time of year! Evening temps for your Chanukah celebrations will be in the low 40s before dipping into the upper 30s. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/C8tVEaidsz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 12, 2023

Wednesday will feature another round of the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will pick up again in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. That means our forecasted high of 48° will feel more like 40°. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s for most, with teens in Western Maryland.

High pressure will keep things dry and seasonal Thursday and Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday when we only top out in the low 40s. For Friday, we make our way into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s both Thursday and Friday morning.

This weekend will see a continuation of the same. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next storm system will affect the region late Sunday into the start of the following week.