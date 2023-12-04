Maryland Weather: Dry, breezy and mild Monday

BALTIMORE -- Getting the week started with a dry, breezy and mild Monday. Temperatures do not fluctuate much through the day. We start in the mid to upper 40s and climb into the low 50s for the highs.

Breezy, dry and mild Monday. Temps climbing to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather. pic.twitter.com/FRrhqUvkjt — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 4, 2023

Today through Wednesday we are dealing with plenty of clouds. There will be some breaks of sun, but the clouds will likely will be more noticeable than the sun during this stretch. Monday is our mildest day with highs in the lower to middle 50s with a breeze out of the west at 10 mph.

Some seasonably chilly air returns to Maryland late tonight through Thursday. During this time, seasonably chilly air pushes into our area from New England. We'll see highs in the upper 40s Tuesday. High temperatures only reach the middle 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

A clipper system diving south from Canada arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This weak storm will likely bring some showers of rain and even wet snow across western Maryland, but most of our area looks to stay dry. The best chance of an isolated shower would be across western Carroll and Howard counties.

4-DAY FORECAST: Beginning and middle of this week we're dealing with a good deal of clouds. Probably some peeks of sunshine here & there. Turns chilly Tue. - Thur. Only chance for a few showers is Wednesday. Best chance in western Maryland where some wet flakes are possible. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KICROjpS86 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 3, 2023

By Friday our temperatures are quickly on the rebound. High temperatures will spike back into the middle 50s along with plenty of sunshine. The warm-up continues Saturday as our temperatures approach 60 degrees. As of now, Saturday looks like the pick of next weekend with partly sunny and dry weather.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the potential for a strong storm system next weekend that will impact the central and eastern United States. It's very early, but right now this storm could bring us periods of rain and gusty winds on Sunday. Stay tuned as we get closer to next weekend and the details of this potential storm along with the timeline and impacts become more clear.