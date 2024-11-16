Maryland Weather: Overcast Overnight, Sunny Late Sunday

Thick high clouds for your Saturday, temps peak in the low 60's

BALTIMORE -- A bit dreary to wake up Sunday morning with overcast conditions to start, the sun will break through in the afternoon. Expect highs to be in the low 60s.

Chilly nights but above average days continue through Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Dry weather will continue into Tuesday, with high temperatures near 60.

The middle of the week brings the next best chance for rain, as a storm system moves into the area later Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures through midweek will be around 60, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

The storm system is expected to begin moving out of the area by Thursday afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers through early afternoon.

By the end of the week, dry weather will return. Sunny skies are forecast for Friday, with highs near 50. Looking ahead to next weekend, expect sunshine with highs in the low 50s and nighttime lows dipping into the 30s.