Maryland Weather: Windy and Cooler

BALTIMORE -- Damp start to your Saturday after a weak cold front brings showers overnight. Expect drying out as winds will pick-up this afternoon... sun will not be far behind. Changes will be very noticeable from the last few days. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s... and while that may seem drastic, the normal high and low temps for this date are 56° & 36°. Skies will clear during the late morning and we'll have enough sunshine by mid afternoon to consider it partly sunny. Enjoy a full day of sunshine Sunday with calmer winds.

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 7 mph.

Skies will gradually clear late tonight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s & lower 50s.

Damp and mild start after overnight showers. Cooler today with gusty winds near 25 mph. Highs in upper 50s. pic.twitter.com/1Io54Qm9EW — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 18, 2023

Quiet weather will continue through Monday with high clouds thickening, but the weather remaining dry and seasonably cool. Highs Monday afternoon will top out near 50.

The next significant storm system we are tracking will be moving into our area from the middle part of the country. The arrival time of rain appears to be Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain may turn steady to heavy and become windswept at times. The heaviest rain looks to fall late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and very early Wednesday morning. Winds will gust 20-30 mph late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will quickly dry out, but the gusty & blustery winds will continue to howl into the early evening hours. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s Wednesday, but fall into the 40s later in the day.

RAIN & WIND: We're in for a round of rain & wind that develops Tuesday and continues into Wednesday morning. Right now, we could see over 1/2" inch, possibly up to an inch if some of the stronger model guidance verifies. Then it's all about gusty & chilly winds Wednesday PM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9HtRUTQkDm — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 17, 2023

Thanksgiving Day looks sunny, quiet, and cold. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s. The chilly temperatures will stretch into Black Friday where shoppers will face early morning temperatures in the 20s & 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

COLD TURKEY: We're going to get our first cold blast in what could be several over the upcoming next few weeks. The first blast arrives Thanksgiving with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We'll likely get another shot of cold air late that weekend into early the following week. pic.twitter.com/iGQdjTrtjC — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 17, 2023

The next chance for rain after the Thanksgiving holiday arrives next Saturday with a round of showers, possibly a period of steadier rain. Another shot of cold weather is possible next Sunday into early the following week. We're definitely heading into a much colder pattern to end the month of November.