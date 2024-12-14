Maryland Weather: Rain Late Sunday, Western Maryland Snow

More Sun than clouds for your Saturday, temps peak in the 30s and 40s

BALTIMORE -- Expect these chilly conditions to persist Saturday night until Sunday, with temperatures starting off in the 20s early Sunday as a frontal system approaches. It will warm us slightly Sunday afternoon, but also create a chance for moderate rainfall.

Rainy End to Weekend. Midweek Warmup.

A winter storm watch and warning is in place for western Maryland Sunday morning through Monday morning. Up to a half foot (6 inches) of snow is possible along with some sleet pellets and potential ice accumulations on the roadways. That precipitation will encounter warmer air as it moves eastward, changing it to rain as it approaches the Baltimore metro area.

Warmer Weather Early Next Week

Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs into the 40s, starting a warming trend. Highs Monday will warm into the lower 50s. We'll see another system ahead with scattered showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be much milder in the lower 60s. There's even the possibility of some partial clearing Tuesday afternoon. Stronger winds develop on Tuesday - we're looking at sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusting higher.

Cooling Down Midweek

Temperatures will cool again toward the middle and end of next week. Highs on Wednesday are expected near 50 degrees, dropping into the 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Rain and Possible Snowflakes Late Next Week

Another storm system will bring additional chances for rain mid to late week. There is the possibility of a few snowflakes at the tail end of the storm, but right now this doesn't appear to be a big snow maker for us.

We will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as conditions evolve.