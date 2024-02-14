Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY overnight Friday into Saturday AM

BALTIMORE-- Quiet & cold weather tonight for Valentine's Day, we're tracking potential snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Look for gusty winds and sunshine for the rest of today. You'll need to dress warmly if you're out and about this evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. The wind-chill this evening will be in the 20s. No rain or snow will get in the way of your plans for tonight. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the 20s in most locations.

COLD OVERNIGHT: We'll see a starlit skies and cold weather tonight. Lows in the upper 20s. The winds will diminish, so it won't be frigid, but could enough to dress in layers. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/N2PXqS6pYs — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 14, 2024

We'll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds Thursday. A few sprinkles and/or showers are possible Thursday evening and night. These will be hit or miss showers, so not everyone will get wet. The best chance for these light sprinkles and showers will take place from 7 PM to 11 PM.

QUICK SHOT OF SPRINKLES & SHOWERS: We'll see a quick round of sprinkles & showers Thursday evening and night. Just enough to wet the ground in many, but not all places. Best chance 6 PM - 1 AM. Clearing sky by Friday morning. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/dVMNS45O8a — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 14, 2024

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY Friday night into Saturday morning for the potential of accumulating snowfall. Right now 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely. The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. Most snow should be over with before noon on Saturday. While this won't be a major storm, it could lead to some slippery travel early Saturday on side and secondary roadways. Melting Saturday afternoon should help rapidly improve travel conditions.

ALERT DAY OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AM: This won't be a major storm, but impacts will be felt late Friday night into early Saturday AM. 1-3" looks likely right now. Kind of sloppy early Saturday AM. By afternoon we're all good w/ sun & melting. Stay tuned for updates @WJZ pic.twitter.com/2qJ9Bd68Ev — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 14, 2024

Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. By Presidents Day on Monday temperatures should reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A large area of high pressure will be in control of weather from Sunday through Wednesday This will help temperatures rebound back into the 50s and stay there for most of next week. Showers return to the forecast next Thursday and Friday.