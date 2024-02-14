Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY overnight Friday into Saturday AM
BALTIMORE-- Quiet & cold weather tonight for Valentine's Day, we're tracking potential snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
Look for gusty winds and sunshine for the rest of today. You'll need to dress warmly if you're out and about this evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. The wind-chill this evening will be in the 20s. No rain or snow will get in the way of your plans for tonight. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the 20s in most locations.
We'll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds Thursday. A few sprinkles and/or showers are possible Thursday evening and night. These will be hit or miss showers, so not everyone will get wet. The best chance for these light sprinkles and showers will take place from 7 PM to 11 PM.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY Friday night into Saturday morning for the potential of accumulating snowfall. Right now 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely. The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. Most snow should be over with before noon on Saturday. While this won't be a major storm, it could lead to some slippery travel early Saturday on side and secondary roadways. Melting Saturday afternoon should help rapidly improve travel conditions.
Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. By Presidents Day on Monday temperatures should reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.
A large area of high pressure will be in control of weather from Sunday through Wednesday This will help temperatures rebound back into the 50s and stay there for most of next week. Showers return to the forecast next Thursday and Friday.
for more features.