Maryland Weather: Mild through Tuesday; then cooler & breezy

BALTIMORE --The region will enjoy quiet weather through Tuesday, but conditions are expected to turn more active starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping into the lower 40s. On Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, accompanied by highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday night will be slightly milder, with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

By Wednesday, milder weather continues with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs climbing to the mid-60s.

However, a fast-moving storm system will bring a chance of rain by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, signaling the start of a more unsettled weather pattern.

A shower or two may linger into early Thursday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop noticeably, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Northwest winds will become gusty, blowing at 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts over 30 mph. These blustery conditions will mark the beginning of a prolonged stretch of windy weather, expected to persist into the first part of the weekend.

An upper-level low-pressure system will become stationary over New England, resulting in several days of cloudy skies, breezy northwest winds, and occasional chances for showers.

Highs through the end of the week will struggle to reach 50 degrees, while nighttime lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

In far western Maryland, particularly in the mountains of Garrett County, significant upslope snowfall is possible later this week. Higher peaks could see up to a foot of snow. There's even a slight chance that a few snowflakes may make their way as far east as the Catoctin Mountains, driven by cold air aloft associated with the low-pressure system.

Conditions will begin to improve by Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Winds will also calm significantly.

By early next week, temperatures will rebound to near 60 degrees, with sunny skies on Monday and a return to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.This mix of active and calm weather offers a dynamic week ahead for the region.