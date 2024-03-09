Maryland Weather: A Saturday soaker with increasing wind today

BALTIMORE-- It's an unsettled weekend ahead with rain and wind today and blustery conditions tomorrow.

Today

Periods of steady rain move in through the afternoon and evening hours with a few claps of thunder possible. About an inch of rain is possible through late tonight. In addition to the rain, wind also increases and stay with us for the next few days. A few alerts are in effect today and tomorrow. We can expect temperatures to top out this afternoon in the low 50s.

A Coastal Advisory is in effect this morning and will be upgraded to a warning through tomorrow morning for Anne Arundel County.

Tonight

Rain continues tonight and begins to wind down as we approach midnight. Overnight lows register in the low 40s. Wind also increase with peak gusts to near 25 mph tonight.

Sunday

Don't forget we spring forward! We can expect drier conditions to kick off the start of Daylight Saving Time. It's also windy and cold with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Factoring in peak wind gusts near 45 mph, it will feel much cooler than that.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. for much of our viewing area. We can expect peak wind gusts to 50 mph with sustained wind from 20-30 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Garrett and Allegany counties until early Monday morning. In the higher elevations 2-5" of snow is possible with 50 mph wind gusts.

Sunday night

It's dry and partly cloudy Sunday night with temperatures in the low to mid-30s and breezy conditions remaining with peak gusts near 40 mph.

Monday is still breezy and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s, which is close to average for this time of year.

High pressure builds into the area Tuesday through Thursday and brings nice, sunny, and quiet weather. We'll see quite the warming trend, too! Highs will top out in the lower 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday, and lower 70s by Thursday!

Our next chance of rain will return to the area next Friday afternoon with showers possible.