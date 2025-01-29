Maryland Weather: Cooler Thursday; rain arrives Friday

BALTIMORE-- Tonight, winds will continue to diminish, with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 20s in lower elevations and the teens to low 20s along the Alleghenies.

High pressure will dominate on Thursday, bringing light southerly winds, mostly clear skies, and seasonable temperatures. By late Thursday night, a low-pressure system will approach from the west, bringing widespread rain through Friday. Rainfall totals will range from about half an inch to an inch, though this could change depending on the storm's track.

Temperatures on Friday will be warmer than normal, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s in lower elevations and mid-to-upper 40s in the mountains.

No major weather systems are expected in the extended forecast. The jet stream will stay to the north, keeping any significant cold air away and shifting storm tracks north of the region.

A brief area of high pressure will move in from the Great Lakes on Saturday behind a cold front. This will bring clearing skies, breezy conditions, and more seasonable temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s with some areas reaching close to 50.

By Sunday, a low-pressure system moving through the Great Lakes will push a warm front into the region. This will bring more clouds and warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 40s, even in the mountains.

Monday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s as winds shift from the south-southeast. Cloudy skies on Sunday should give way to some sunshine Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday, with dry weather and sunshine and temps in the 40s. By Wednesday, the next storm system arrives with a chance for rain.