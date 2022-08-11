Maryland Weather: Cooler & calmer conditions in store

BALTIMORE -- After getting off to a damp start, our Thursday is shaping up to be cool and dry.

The good news is this weather will pave the way for several days of pleasant conditions as we head into the weekend.

We're looking at a mostly calm forecast for the rest of the day as these clouds clear out and give way to some sunshine.

While most of us woke up to temperatures in the 70s, they will climb to a high near 87 degrees this afternoon.

Because wind from the north and northwest is bringing in cooler air, you can bank on it actually feeling like 87.

"We are not getting the heat," First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams said. "Even though we get up to 87 degrees, it will be a true 87—no heat index."

We do have a chance for a shower this evening, but it will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper 60s.

Thanks to another front coming through, this blast of refreshing weather will only continue tomorrow.

In fact, we're talking about a sunny day with little to no humidity and temperatures only reaching the low 80s.

There's more of that in store for us this weekend, too.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and cloudy with afternoon temperatures hovering in the 82-83 range.

