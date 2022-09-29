Maryland Weather: Cool, Calm, Cloudy Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Starting off Thursday cool calm and collected with some sunshine. Temp highs top out at 70. Clouds roll in by the afternoon, staying with the state through the next 7 days.

Friday, expect gray skies with chances of rain in the evening. Temps reach the mid 60s and settle into the mid 50s.

Wet weather fully comes on the scene as we move into Saturday, potentially calming down by game time on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend expect things to be windy and rainy, as Ian makes it's way up the east coast.

But for today, soak up all the sunshine you can before things become gray, over the coming days.