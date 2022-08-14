Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Comfortable but cloudy Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Tim Williams Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Tim Williams Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast 01:26
wte-8-14.png

BALTIMORE-- Closing out the weekend with an increase of clouds and comfortable temps.

Sunday's highs will reach the low 80s and will later decrease in to the middle 60's. 

High pressure will shift offshore today as upper level troughing builds in from the Great Lakes. 

8-14-7-day-forecast.png

Scattered storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, leaving clouds behind, lasting through the rest of the workweek. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.