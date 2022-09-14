Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Clear & sunny Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Wednesday morning forecast
BALTIMORE -- The good weather is rolling on Wednesday and is expected to last through the weekend, notably for the Ravens' home opener Sunday. 

We're in the middle of a beautiful stretch of weather with clear and warm conditions expected this afternoon. It will be a chilly morning in the mid-60, but highs will be nearing 80 around 2 p.m. 

Tonight will be clear with lows in the lower 60s. 

Through the rest of the week, we'll see clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Be sure to get out and enjoy the comfortable weather! 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

September 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

