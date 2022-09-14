Maryland Weather: Clear & sunny Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The good weather is rolling on Wednesday and is expected to last through the weekend, notably for the Ravens' home opener Sunday.

We're in the middle of a beautiful stretch of weather with clear and warm conditions expected this afternoon. It will be a chilly morning in the mid-60, but highs will be nearing 80 around 2 p.m.

It's that time when it's cool in the morning and warm on the way home. Enjoy this late Summer day.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Through the rest of the week, we'll see clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Be sure to get out and enjoy the comfortable weather!