Maryland Weather: Breezy, Cool on the first Friday of Fall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  Grab your purple sweatshirt and purple fuzzy socks this Purple Friday, it's a chilly one. 

The Baltimore area starts the morning in the mid-50s, and our high doesn't break 70! Temps are expected to top out around 69 degrees. 

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps slowly climbing back into the 70s.

Showers are expected to make their way back to the region Sunday afternoon. Temps peak at 80, making Sunday the warmest day the state may see in the next week. 

Over the next work week things dry up, temperature highs will fluctuate in the 70s and lows will fluctuate in the 50s.  

September 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

