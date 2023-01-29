Maryland Forecast: Above-average temps continue Monday

BALTIMORE —

Tonight will be chillly with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 30s for most areas. Clouds and sunshine can be

expected Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move into the area Monday night bringing colder weather to the

area for mid-week. Highs Tuesday will only reach the 30s and 40s with lows dipping into the 20s Tuesday night. A weak disturbance

will move into the area bringing a slight chance for a light wintry mix. No significant accumulations of wintry weather are expected.

The rest of the week will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining on the chilly side. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s

for Wednesday and Thursday. Another disturbance will track just south of the area Thursday bringing a chance for more wintry

weather for areas to the south, with southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore potentially in line to be affected. We'll keep you

updated on those chances.

By Friday even colder weather will move in with highs in the 30s and lows Friday night dipping into the teens. Highs Saturday

afternoon won't get out of the 20s and 30s for most areas before rebounding into the 40s Sunday.