First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible

BALTIMORE - The rest of today will be cloudy with a few lingering showers across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Highs will reach around 40 degrees.

WINTRY MIX TONIGHT: The latest timing brings a light wintry mix into the area after midnight through early AM. Temperatures will be very close to freezing and a light coating of snow will be possible. I do not anticipate any significant travel issues as it moves through. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/UxGTTej5Oi — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 31, 2023

Temps overnight will drop into the 20s and 30s across the area.

A low pressure area will ride along a cold front that will be positioned just to our south.

The latest timing brings a light wintry mix into the area after midnight through early morning.

Temperatures will be very close to freezing and a light coating of snow will be possible.

Any accumulations that occur will be minor and shouldn't cause any travel issues.

The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.

It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the 20s.

Clouds return Thursday as another wave of low pressure approaches the region.

This wave will track far enough to the south where most of the precipitation will remain south of our area, so we'll keep the forecast dry into Thursday night.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER: Skies will clear in the morning with high temperatures near 40°. Clouds will return Thursday ahead of much colder air that will arrive Friday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/29FqZTwYL8 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 31, 2023

By Friday, an arctic cold front will move through the area. This will bring blustery conditions to the area Friday afternoon.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s with winds gusting over 20 mph through the afternoon. It will get even colder Friday night through Saturday morning, with lows dropping into the teens by Saturday morning and wind chills dipping into the single digits.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the low 30s.

Another storm system will move into the area Sunday evening bringing a chance for a wintry mix to start, changing over to rain.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s after a cold start.

It will be MUCH warmer to start next week with highs back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.