Dangerous heat and humidity returns to Maryland, Alert Days issued

BALTIMORE -- ALERT DAYS have been issued today through Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity. But, late-week storms should provide relief.

We hit 97° on Sunday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport but falling humidity made it feel more bearable than the stifling heat and humidity we battled Friday and Saturday.

Our Monday morning is starting with temperatures in the 70s and even low 80s.

High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values topping out between 100° and 108°.

Please continue to take all heat precautions including taking breaks in areas with A/C, frequently hydrating with water, wearing lightweight, colored clothing, and avoiding strenuous activities outdoors.

Overnight lows will only dip to the mid to upper 70s to around 80°.

We do have chances for some spotty thunderstorms are possible today through Wednesday afternoon.

These storms will be rather sparse in coverage, but some lucky areas will receive some drenching downpours and brief relief from the extreme heat with any storms that form. The better chance for isolated storms will be during the afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday also looks rather hot and muggy ahead of a cold front.

There is the possibility of an ALERT DAY on Thursday if confidence grows for more extreme heat and humidity. The cold front should spawn showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours as it encounters tropical humidity. Any storms will be capable of torrential downpours, intense lightning, and isolated flash flooding.

Friday is our best chance of widespread soaking showers and storms as the remnants of "Beryl" pass to our north helping draw up tropical humidity from the south. Showers and thunderstorms should be numerous on Friday throughout the day. With the showers & storms fairly widespread, high temperatures should stay in the middle to upper 80s on Friday. Storms on Friday could also contain drenching downpours, intense lightning, and localized flooding.

A few leftover scattered storms are possible on Saturday as highs climb toward 90°.

More intense heat and humidity look to return to the area next Sunday into early the following week.