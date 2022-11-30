Maryland Weather: Alert Day Wednesday with rain, gusty winds expected

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders can expect to see wet weather across the state as they wake up on Wednesday.

That rain will likely move in during the pre-dawn hours and spread across the region through the morning rush hour.

People should plan on a wet and breezy day on Wednesday with the best chance for steady rain in the morning.

The rain will then taper off to scattered showers through late morning and lunchtime.

Wet weather will move back into the area by early afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Wind gusts will blow at over 30 miles per hour at times—ahead of and behind the front on Wednesday.

Some wind gusts may be over 40 to 50 miles per hour in Garrett and portions of Allegany County in the higher elevations around the Allegany front.

Rain will quickly end from west to east by late Wednesday afternoon and early evening and temperatures will drop from around 60 degrees to the 40s by evening.

The sunshine will return on Thursday and Friday with temperature highs in the 40s.

The coldest night will be Thursday night where temperatures will dip well into the 20s.

The next storm system arrives on Saturday with areas of rain.

The rain will move out by Saturday night with sunshine returning briefly for Sunday.

Clouds will roll back into the area by Monday with chances for rain as the weekend cold front lifts back to the north as a warm front.

Rain chances will continue through Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s for highs.