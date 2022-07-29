Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Alert Day, Tracking Afternoon Storms

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --- Today is an Alert Day as we are tracking some potentially severe storms that are heading our way this afternoon.

There could be some locally heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms in the area this afternoon or early tonight. 

However, it appears that it will become a bit less humid heading into the weekend tomorrow. For much of the area, both days expected to be rain-free.

Tim Williams

Meteorologist Tim Williams anchors WJZ's morning show with Linh Bui. He has the sort of engaging personality and poised self-confidence that makes even viewers who don't like to get up early come alive with smiles.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

