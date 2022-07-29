Maryland Weather: Alert Day, Tracking Afternoon Storms
BALTIMORE --- Today is an Alert Day as we are tracking some potentially severe storms that are heading our way this afternoon.
There could be some locally heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms in the area this afternoon or early tonight.
However, it appears that it will become a bit less humid heading into the weekend tomorrow. For much of the area, both days expected to be rain-free.
