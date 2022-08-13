Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A stellar Saturday full of sunshine

BALTIMORE-- The weekend is off to a stellar start with tons of sunshine, a light breeze and low humidity. 

Saturday's temps will reach into the high 80s and will dwindle down into mid 60s. 

This beautiful weather will continue into Sunday, though clouds may increase, leading Maryland into it's next rain maker.

Chances for storms will arise for Monday and Tuesdays. Clouds are looking to be present through the rest of the workweek. 

But for now, enjoy the abundance of sunshine and don't forget your SPF and sunglasses. 

August 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

