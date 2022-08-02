Maryland Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE --- Another heat wave is on the way this week with highs heading to 90 or better starting tomorrow and lasting through Friday.

Your out the door temps are in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We'll top out in the upper 80s and low 90 this afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound nicely today thanks to deep, southerly flow ahead of a weakening cold front.

Once this front passes through the area this evening, dew points should fall back later tonight as skies clear out.

This should set the stage for a relatively quiet day Wednesday.

More unsettled weather late week and into this weekend may briefly bring temperatures back into the upper 80s before 90s return for Sunday and beyond.