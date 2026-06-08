Man accused of stealing credit cards from Maryland Walmart while posing as employee

A man is wanted by police in Harford County after he allegedly dressed as a Walmart employee and stole credit cards from the store.

Aberdeen Police are searching for the man who they said entered a Walmart on June 7 and walked behind the customer service desk.

The man searched through the lost and found cabinet, where he found and took lost credit cards, according to police.

Police said the man fled in a black pickup truck with an unknown tag. The suspect is described as a Black man with a short haircut and a beard. He was seen wearing all black with a blue Walmart vest, according to police.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Cross at (410) 272-2121 ext. 124.

This is not the first time a suspect has gone to extreme lengths for a theft in Maryland.

In May, Anthony Rhodes, 36, of New Jersey, was arrested after police said he set a fire in a Cecil County Walmart using fuel and boxes of fireworks and stole $10,000 in jewelry.

The fire caused the fireworks to go off in a kids' clothing area. The incident caused about $10 million in losses for the store due to the loss of inventory, the smoke and soot, and the remediation efforts, according to State Police.

In March, a group of teen girls was captured on video bullying a cashier and stealing several cakes from a shop in Baltimore County. The employee was outnumbered and unable to stop the group from leaving with the cakes, the store owner said.