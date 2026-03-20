Video shows girls allegedly intimidating employee, stealing cakes from Baltimore County bakery

A Baltimore County bakery owner is calling for accountability after a group of teenage girls was caught on surveillance video allegedly intimidating a young employee and taking several cakes without paying.

The incident happened Saturday evening at a Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Overlea. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.

"Helped themselves to our cake"

Store owner Tia Foster said she was heartbroken when she reviewed the security footage, which shows four girls entering the store, laughing and walking behind the counter.

"And then they just went behind the counter and helped themselves to our cake," Foster said.

Video shows one of the girls stepping behind the counter as the cashier can be heard telling them, "You can't do that."

Outnumbered, the employee was unable to stop the group as they left the store with multiple cakes, Foster said.

"She did the right thing," Foster said. "Her safety, as well as everybody else in the bakery, is my priority."

Foster believes the incident was about more than theft.

"As they have stated, it was just to bully her," she said.

"Very concerned for her safety"

According to Foster, the girls are former classmates of the cashier. They brought a personal conflict into the workplace.

She said police and a school resource officer are now involved.

"The cashier, she's very concerned for her safety, mental health as well," Foster said. "Nobody should have to come to work and be afraid."

Calling for accountability

Since the video was shared online, Foster said the bakery has received an outpouring of community support, including calls from people checking on the employee.

"People have been calling for the cashier just to make sure she's OK, and we really appreciate that," Foster said.

Foster said she now wants the girls involved to be held accountable for their actions.

"I would recommend that their parents see it," Foster said. "They need to do some anger management, some bully counseling, community service, and they have to take accountability because they have not yet."

Foster said she hopes the girls will apologize for their behavior.