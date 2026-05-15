Man arrested in New Jersey after allegedly setting fire, stealing from a Maryland Walmart

A man was arrested in New Jersey weeks after he allegedly set a fire in a Maryland Walmart and stole from the store, according to State Police.

Anthony Rhodes, 36, of Berlin, New Jersey, was charged with multiple arson and explosive-related offenses, including manufacturing an explosive device, police said.

He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility in New Jersey pending extradition to Maryland, officials said.

Fire and theft at Maryland Walmart

The fire was initially reported on April 29 inside a Walmart on 1100 E. Pulaski Highway. Firefighters responded and had the fire under control within minutes, before an investigation was launched, police said.

A man is accused of setting a fire inside a Maryland Walmart before stealing from the store. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

During the investigation, police found footage showing a suspect, now identified as Rhodes, entering the store with a mask and backpack on.

He used a can of camping fuel and several boxes of fireworks to set a fire in a shopping cart next to a kids' clothing area, police said. As the fire began to grow, the fireworks discharged.

As customers and staff began to leave the store, Rhodes broke into the jewelry counter and stole several pieces of jewelry, totalling $10,000, according to police.

Rhodes then walked out of the store and drove away on a motorcycle, police said.

Investigators were able to identify Rhodes as a suspect due to the t-shirt he was wearing at the time, which had "Jefferson University" written on it. Detectives said he has no connection to the university or the baseball team.

Damages after arson and theft

According to police, the fire caused about $5,000 in direct damage.

Walmart said the incident caused $10 million in losses, due to lost inventory, smoke and soot, and remediation efforts, according to State Police.

"I'm shocked," shopper Nijah Dean told WJZ after the incident. "I did not think someone would come to start a fire to steal, but that's people for you."