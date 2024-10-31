Maryland voters cast their ballots on final day of early voting: "We have this right"

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have already made their voices heard with early voting ending Thursday night.

The next time voters can cast their ballots in person is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

"We have this right"

Voters lined the sidewalks Thursday evening at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Highlandtown on the last day of early voting in Maryland. Many voters said they wanted to cast their ballots early to get it done.

The Maryland Board of Elections said in a statement that it expected a strong turnout on Thursday, despite it being Halloween.

"I just wanted to get it done," Baltimore resident Bailey Spiegelberg said. "We have this right and privilege to vote and be part of a country where we all get to have a say in the way we are governed."

Dropbox protections

As of Oct. 30, more than 830,000 Marylanders cast their votes. The state administrator of elections says Maryland is taking extra precautions at ballot drop-off boxes after ballot box fires broke out in other states.

The state says drop boxes are under 24/7 surveillance, state and federal law enforcement partners will be mobilized as needed, and local boards of elections are changing pick-up schedules to increase coverage. In Maryland, more than 850,000 mail-in ballots were sent out as of Wednesday. Because of this, some voters in Baltimore City wanted to cast their ballots in person.

"I tried to do mail-in voting, but after seeing some of the things that were happening on the news about things being burned down, I was like maybe I should just go in person," Baltimore resident Jahira Diaz said.

"Make a difference"

Some Maryland voters said it is important to vote, not only because of the federal elections but also because of the local races and questions that impact their neighborhood.

"You're also voting for a lot of different questions that are on there that are going to affect you within your state which is really important," Diaz said.

Baltimore James Taggart said the line was moving pretty quickly around the block. He said he was most passionate about voting for ballot Questions F and H which impacts development at the Inner Harbor and the amount of city council districts.

"People say politics is local and I feel like that's where my voice is more likely to be heard and make a difference," Taggart said.

"We must come out and vote"

The right to vote was top of mind for some as they walked into this polling place, saying it is an important freedom everyone should appreciate.

Marlon Medrano says voting is important to him because his family came to this country from El Salvador.

"It's just one of the easiest things I can do as a citizen," Medrano said. "A lot of people in my family aren't citizens yet, so it's important for me to come out and vote because they would love to vote."

Other neighbors said voting is an important freedom that many fought to have.

"[I came out to vote] Because our ancestors fought for us to come out and vote, so 100%, we must come out and vote," said Sandra, a Baltimore resident.