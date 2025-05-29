Maryland volunteer firefighter killed in crash in Pennsylvania

A 21-year-old member of two Maryland volunteer fire companies died after a crash with a parked tractor-trailer on Wednesday, May 28, in Pennsylvania.

Joscelynne Pannone was traveling on I-81 southbound, in Daughin County, when she lost control on the wet road and crashed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer along the right shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Pannone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company, in Baltimore County, shared its condolences to Pannone, an active EMT/firefighter. Pannone was also a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

"Please keep her family, friends, and both fire department agencies in your hearts and prayers," the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company said on social media. "She will truly be missed by many."

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department said she joined its department in 2023. She had previously been a member of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

"During her time at Waldorf, Joscelynne assisted with the fire prevention program at Company 3, in addition to providing emergency services even while she was continuing her education," the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Company said. "Please keep her family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Baltimore still mourning 2 firefighter deaths

The Baltimore fire community continues to mourn the deaths of two firefighters who died following medical emergencies suffered in the line of duty.

Lt. Mark Dranbauer and Firefighter Charles Mudra died on Friday, May 16.

Lt. Dranbauer, a 23-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, had a medical emergency while 30 to 40 feet up on a ladder, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

He fell backward but remained on the aerial ladder, where fellow firefighters got him down. He died at the hospital four days later.

Mudra, who had been with the fire department for 17 years, suffered a medical issue during a skills training session at the Fire Academy. The department's emergency vehicle driver was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.