3 men, 1 woman indicted for violent crimes against vulnerable people in Baltimore

Four people were indicted Tuesday for committing violent crimes against vulnerable victims in Maryland, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

During a news conference Tuesday, Bates announced that Tavon Singleton and Cassandra McRae were indicted for the murder of 52-year-old Anntoinette Jennings and related charges for four other non-fatal victims, which included an 11-year-old.

Bryant Peyton was indicted for the murder of 56-year-old Carroll Wonson, and Andrew Reed was indicted for assaults on his 70-year-old grandmother, 70-year-old grandfather and their adult daughter, according to Bates.

Altercation during basketball game ends in shooting

On Jan. 22, Baltimore Police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of York Road where multiple people suffered from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the State's Attorney.

One of the victims, Anntoinette Jennings, was pronounced dead on the scene. Four other people were also inside the car, and two of them were shot, including an 11-year-old.

Two other people in the car, including a 6-year-old, were uninjured, according to the indictment.

Security footage revealed that there was an altercation at a children's basketball game involving Jennings' family and a woman, later identified as Cassandra McRae.

McRae was seen in the video leaving the game while making a phone call. She then got into a gray sedan and followed Jennings' vehicle to the scene of the shooting.

Footage showed McRae getting out of the sedan and approaching Jennings' vehicle on the rear passenger side. At the same time, two men also approached the vehicle on the driver's side, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that McRae touched the vehicle and said, "There they go right there, there they go right there." Seconds later, one of the men fired shots into Jennings' vehicle. All three suspects then fled the scene.

During an investigation, Tavon Singleton was identified as one of the suspects. The other man has not been arrested, Bates said.

Singleton and McRae have each been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder along with several firearm offenses.

Grandfather fatally shot

On August 16, 2024, Baltimore Police responded to the 600 block of Springfield Avenue for a reported shooting around 6:22 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man lying on his left side with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to court documents.

The man, later identified as Carroll Wonson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed that Wonson was walking to a nearby convenience store with his two grandchildren when they passed a man who began shooting at him multiple times, the indictment says.

Shell casings were found near the Wonson's body and on the street near the crime scene. Through security footage, investigators identified the shooter as Bryant James Peyton, according to court documents.

Bates said Peyton is not allowed to own a gun due to a prior assault conviction in 2024. He was charged with murder and illegal possession of a handgun, according to the indictment.

Assault on grandparents

According to a fourth indictment, on December 17, 2024, a couple - both 70 years old - were at their home in the 5700 block of Nasco Place with their grandson, Andrew Reed.

Reed went to his grandfather, who was in the end stages of terminal cancer and limited to a bed. He began to hit his grandfather in the face and body and choked him.

According to the indictment, Reed was retaliating because his grandmother refused to take him to a smoke shop to buy marijuana. Reed's grandmother begged him to stop and began to record the incident.

Reed's grandmother then called her daughter at work, asking for help. When the daughter arrived at the home, she saw Reed hitting her mother and father, the indictment alleged.

Reed put his hands around his grandmother's neck and her daughter's neck, forcing them both to the ground. According to court documents, the grandmother was unable to get back up due to mobility issues.

Reed continued choking his aunt and demanded that she take him to the smoke shop. In fear, she agreed to take him to the store, according to court documents.

Reed then released his aunt and she was able to get up and call police. At that time, Reed retreated into the basement, court documents show.

His grandfather died on December 20, 2024, due to his terminal illness.

Reed was charged with assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult and reckless endangerment, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Proposed bill cracks down on crimes against vulnerable adults

This year, Maryland leaders have taken steps to protect vulnerable adults from abuse. In February, legislation was introduced that would require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to use video surveillance.

Under the proposed bill, HB576, facilities would have to add surveillance cameras in common areas like dining rooms, meeting rooms, hallways, entrances and activity rooms.

Private living spaces would be excluded from the requirement, along with areas where residents receive medical services.

Lawmakers hope the move will prevent instances of abuse.